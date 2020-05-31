Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,346.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.