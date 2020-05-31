BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $29.24 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,689 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 358,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,031,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,111,000 after acquiring an additional 126,565 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 99,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

