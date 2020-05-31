Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $228,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 8,834 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $1,209,904.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,027,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,527 shares of company stock worth $33,921,494 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,425.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

