Berry Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Berry Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Berry Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.78. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

