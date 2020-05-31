Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,810 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,375.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

