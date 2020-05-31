Baozun (BZUN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd. Baozun has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). Baozun had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Baozun has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.

BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

