Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$83.08.

BMO opened at C$67.92 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$55.76 and a 1-year high of C$104.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

In related news, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii bought 16,500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, with a total value of C$1,035,111.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,882,020. Also, Director Philip Orsino bought 13,000 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,501,000.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

