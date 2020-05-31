Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

