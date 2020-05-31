Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $2,001,790,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $929,649,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $824,125,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $607,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

