B. Riley Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

FR stock opened at C$13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.44.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.57 million.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594,501 shares in the company, valued at C$32,350,509. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.39 per share, with a total value of C$51,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,861,888.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

