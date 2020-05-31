Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 525,492 shares in the company, valued at $15,764,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $499,640.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 503,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

AGO stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

