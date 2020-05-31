Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after buying an additional 117,587 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARW opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

