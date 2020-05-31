Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$23.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$18.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.32. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$9.20 and a 1 year high of C$26.37.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.