Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,396 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $159,163.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

