Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.38.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 136,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.