Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,846,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,813 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.07% of Apple worth $723,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 51,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 43,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

