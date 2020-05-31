Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,976 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 11.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 100,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

