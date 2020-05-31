Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,948 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $160,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.39. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.