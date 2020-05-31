Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.
Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.39. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
