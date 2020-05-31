Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.39. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

