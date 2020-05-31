Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Apple by 835.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 50,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,208 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 51,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 43,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,537,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

