Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

