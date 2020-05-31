Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Apache were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apache in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

