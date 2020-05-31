Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gold Standard Ventures in a report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

GSV opened at $0.72 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. FMR LLC increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 314,591 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,465 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.