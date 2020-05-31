Analysts Expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.16 Million

Analysts expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $146.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.20 million. WesBanco posted sales of $129.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $587.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.40 million to $606.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $583.46 million, with estimates ranging from $580.11 million to $586.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,836 shares of company stock worth $434,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $703,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.5% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $1,498,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.06. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

