Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $142.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.80 million and the lowest is $139.10 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $142.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $605.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.70 million to $618.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $634.93 million, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $651.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $19.55 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

