Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.18. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 58.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

