Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.20 Million

Brokerages expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report $424.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.30 million and the highest is $430.10 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $461.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

