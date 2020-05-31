Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is $0.43. iRobot reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Dougherty & Co upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,759 shares of company stock valued at $373,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in iRobot by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 815,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.68. iRobot has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.