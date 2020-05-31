Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,346.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

