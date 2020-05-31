Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,997.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

