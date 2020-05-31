Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.47.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,075,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

