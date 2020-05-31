Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

NYSE:ATI opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 231.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

