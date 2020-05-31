Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $37,676.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $778,082.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $99,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,633.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

