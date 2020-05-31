Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $56,000 in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 868,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 224,659 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter valued at $9,003,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after purchasing an additional 175,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.