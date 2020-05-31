Aigen Investment Management LP Has $63,000 Stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Andersons were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after acquiring an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Pirolli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,163.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick S. Mullin bought 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $211,206.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,945.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $742,808. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Andersons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.38 million, a PE ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 0.85. Andersons Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Andersons Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

