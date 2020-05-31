Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,347,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 125,726 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,339,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $21,379,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Union Gaming Research downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.62.

IGT stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

