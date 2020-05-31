AGF Investments LLC Sells 495 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,346.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,997.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

