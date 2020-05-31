AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $177,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.8% during the first quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,346.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,997.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

