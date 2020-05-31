Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Addus Homecare worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $98.96 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $104.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. Research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

