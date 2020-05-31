ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 217.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM opened at $30.73 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

