$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post sales of $860,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $3.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.18 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $8.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $456.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.39. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 9,090,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

