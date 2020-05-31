$77.87 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to post sales of $77.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.95 million to $79.90 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $64.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $315.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.01 million to $326.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $329.84 million, with estimates ranging from $319.26 million to $339.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

REXR opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 54,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $2,629,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,225. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

