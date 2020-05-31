66,044 Shares in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.19% of Meta Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 640.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $627.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Meta Financial Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

