4,644 Shares in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

HTLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.