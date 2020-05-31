$41.03 Million in Sales Expected for Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) to post $41.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Benefytt Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Benefytt Technologies reported sales of $58.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will report full-year sales of $309.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $319.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $342.24 million, with estimates ranging from $333.68 million to $350.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Benefytt Technologies.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.11). Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $160.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFYT opened at $19.63 on Friday. Benefytt Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,184,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $21,559,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

