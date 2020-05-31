3,660 Shares in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,448,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,706,000 after purchasing an additional 820,586 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2,530.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,576,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,396,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,610,000 after purchasing an additional 360,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after purchasing an additional 715,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,175,000 after purchasing an additional 312,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.85.

