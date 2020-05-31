31,709 Shares in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intelligent Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $32.03 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

