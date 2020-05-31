3,030 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,843,000 after buying an additional 156,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $115.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

