2,675 Shares in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $164.95 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52 week low of $82.01 and a 52 week high of $198.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.87.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.