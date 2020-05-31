21,598 Shares in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NOW by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NOW by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NOW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $7.45 on Friday. NOW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

